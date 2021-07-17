22 killed in July as Western Cape taxi violence continues

Three people were killed, and two others – including a five-month-old baby – were wounded in a shooting in Khayelitsha on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape officials have said 22 taxi-related murders in the province were reported in July.

Three people were killed, and two others – including a five-month-old baby – were wounded in a shooting in Khayelitsha on Thursday.

This week, nine people died, and several others were wounded in parts of Cape Town.

There have been almost 80 murders since the start of the year.

READ: Cape Town taxi violence death toll on the rise

On Friday Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and MEC for transport, Daylin Mitchell met with ape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta).

Codeta, Cata, and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spent Friday engaging with the provincial government to find a solution to the ongoing taxi violence.

Transport MEC Mitchell said it's important that a solution is found because commuters cannot pay the price for internal conflict.

ALSO READ: 'It's a sickening cycle'- MEC Fritz condemns latest taxi violence in CT

Michell said last week, Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act, which enables him to close certain routes or ranks has been published and closed for comment on Friday.

“That is the last resort, but we are not willing to compromise on the lives of innocent people because we can’t find common ground.”

The transport minister said the taxi war must come to an end; adding that routes is one of the main issues of conflict.

“Our endeavor as the national government is to bring stability in terms of policy and regulating the industry and ensuring that these wars come to an end.”

Mitchell and Mbalula said once there is a way forward, they would be on the ground communicating to various taxi leaders in communities.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.