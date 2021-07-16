Tsepo Tshola's voice and music praised as unique and unforgettable

Tsepo Tshola's musical career spans over four decades and those who loved and cherished him and his music christened him 'The Village Pope'.

JOHANNESBURG - Tsepo Tshola is being remembered as a musical hero whose songs will continue to comfort many for decades to come.

The 67-year-old icon passed away on Thursday in his home country of Lesotho from COVID-19 complications.

Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro has on Friday also paid tribute to "The Village Pope".

"On behalf of the government and the Basotho nation, the Prime Minister Dr Majoro extends his deepest condolences to the Tshola family, the entire entertainment industry and music lovers both locally and internationally," he said in a short statement.

Singer and song writer Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Thursday said Tshola did not sing for commercial purposes.

“They just made the creative space, something to cherish, and I wanted to say to him: thank you for your contribution, thank you for what you've done, you may be gone but your voice and your music will always remain here,'” she said.

At the same time, the queen of gospel music Rebecca Malope also paid homage to Tshola, saying his voice was unique and irreplaceable.

“There is no one like him. His voice, you know, there’s nothing like it, it's amazing. And he was very talented, had a unique talent,” she said.

