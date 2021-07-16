'We'll stand together and rebuild our country' - Businessman hit by looting

In the Tembisa area, some businesspeople were demoralised and uncertain about the future while others were looking forward to rebuilding.

JOHANNESBURG - Businesses and communities are starting to recover following devastating looting over the past few days.

In the Tembisa area, some businesspeople were demoralised and uncertain about the future while others were looking forward to rebuilding.

Eyewitness News visited the Tembisa Plaza where volunteers and government leaders were cleaning up after stores were looted and others were burnt to the ground.

Marco i’Netto owns a Romans Pizza franchise at the shopping centre and another at the Tembisa Ebony Mall which was also damaged by rioters and looters.

He said: “Unfortunately, it’s gone, it’s in the past and we will build on the future like we always do as South Africans. We will stand together and rebuild our country and economy. It’s going to take a while, so be it.”

Meanwhile, Victor Domingos, an operations manager of OBC’s corporate division said while he felt a deep sadness about what had happened, they would come back even stronger: “I don’t know where I am going to go or what I am going to do with the insurance. I have no idea how that is going to work and I am going to find out from the landlord what the future of this mall is.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.