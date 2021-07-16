WC govt assures citizens that there's sufficient fuel supply for province

Department officials say fuel shortcomings in KwaZulu-Natal will not be supplied from the Western Cape but will be supplemented by stepping up imports to those regions.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said that there were currently no fuel supply concerns in the province.

Department officials said that fuel shortcomings in KwaZulu-Natal would not be supplied from the Western Cape but would be supplemented by stepping up imports to those regions.

Economic Opportunities MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan said that a recent liquid gas supply shortage was due to unfavourable sea conditions in Saldanha Bay last week, which prevented LPG vessels from docking and transferring the product.

“The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre met with stakeholders and role players in the field and we can confirm that there are currently no concerns relating to fuel availability in the Western Cape as there is sufficient fuel in the province.”

