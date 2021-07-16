Go

WATCH LIVE: President updates SA on response to riots & looting

After violence in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal - which has claimed more than 200 lives and led to over 2,000 arrests, as well as economic devastation for many - the president is addressing the nation on government’s response.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
46 minutes ago

WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Timeline

