Trial of student who mistakenly received R14mn from NSFAS expected to conclude

She was accused of stealing after she spent R800,000 of the money. The accounting student was entitled to receive R1,400.

CAPE TOWN - The theft trial of former Walter Sisulu University student, Sibongile Mani, will resume at the East London Regional Court on Friday morning.

Mani erroneously received R14 million into her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2017.

She was accused of stealing after she spent R800,000 of the money. The accounting student was entitled to receive R1,400. She is currently out on bail.

“The state will call its last witness, and thereafter close the case,” said the NPA'S Anelisa Ngcakani.

