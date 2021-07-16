Tiger Brands: Resumption of KZN operations dependent on major routes re-opening

The decision to stop operations at Tiger Brands came at a time when South Africans were anxious about the possibility of food shortages.

JOHANNESBURG - With cleanup operations in vandalised communities underway, South Africa's largest food manufacturer Tiger Brands said access to food products would depend on the re-opening of key transport routes.

On Thursday, the company announced the temporary suspension of its operations in KwaZulu-Natal after looting resulted in more than R150 million worth of stock being lost.

Bakery operations and the distribution of bread have been suspended in KZN and deliveries of bread in Gauteng have been affected by challenges in getting access to certain areas and the closure of stores.

The decision to stop operations at Tiger Brands came at a time when South Africans were anxious about the possibility of food shortages.

Shopping centres are limiting access to stores wary of the eruption of looting sprees.

Shoppers have cleared shelves in recent days to try and get their hands on as many items as possible to make sure their households don't run out of supplies.

Though government has assured that there's no need for panic buying, the announcements by Tiger Brands will leave many wondering whether this situation will improve to allow for the safe movement of food products.

Tiger Brands said its immediate priority was the wellbeing and safety of employees, and it was in talks with government about ensuring the safe resumption of normal business activity.

