South Africa square Ireland ODI series

Janneman Malan's career-best 177 not out and a hundred from Quinton de Kock took the Proteas to an imposing total of 346-4 on Friday, leaving Ireland needing to surpass their previous highest successful chase, of 329 against England last year, for victory.

The Proteas huddle up during their ODI match against Ireland on 16 July 2021. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
20 minutes ago

DUBLIN - South Africa overpowered Ireland by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Malahide on Friday to end the series all level at 1-1.

Ireland were eyeing their first ODI campaign success against a top eight nation after a 43-run win on Tuesday put them 1-0 up following a washed out opener.

But Janneman Malan's career-best 177 not out was the centrepiece of the Proteas' imposing 346-4 on Friday.

Together with Quinton de Kock, who made 120, he shared a first-wicket partnership of 225.

Ireland needed to surpass their previous highest successful chase, of 329 against England last year, for victory.

It was a task that proved beyond them, despite Simi Singh's innings of exactly 100 not out in a total of 276.

South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece.

South Africa: 346-4, 50 overs (J Malan 177 no, Q de Kock 120)

Ireland: 276, 47.1 overs (Simi Singh 100 no, C Campher 54; T Shamsi 3-46, A Phehlukwayo 3-56)

