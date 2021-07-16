Go

SANDF soldiers to be deployed in WC from Friday

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that troops would also be deployed in the province and has welcomed the move to restore calm to areas where riots were taking place.

FILE: SAPS members and SANDF soldiers deploy in the Mitchells Plain area in Cape Town to enforce the Disaster Management Act and to ensure the adherence of the lockdown regulations on 20 April 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - SANDF soldiers will be deployed to the Western Cape from Friday.

As Commander-In-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of the military to assist police in quelling tensions in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Twenty-five thousand troops have been deployed.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that troops would also be deployed in the province and has welcomed the move to restore calm to areas where riots were taking place.

"Overnight, [there were] no reported lootings or violence or unrest at all in the province. I am really concerned with what is happening in the taxi industry. Yesterday again we had shootings in the taxi industry. I am grateful that there have been some arrests, very swift action from the SAPS."

