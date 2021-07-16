Go

SA’s COVID toll now at 65,972 after 377 more deaths

The daily caseload has seen 16,435 tests coming back positive over the past day.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
JOHANNESBURG – Three hundred and seventy-seven more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - take the national tally to 65,972.

On the vaccine front, 4 869 759 jabs have been administered so far.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 982 122 with a recovery rate of 88.0%

