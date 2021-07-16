SA’s COVID toll now at 65,972 after 377 more deaths
The daily caseload has seen 16,435 tests coming back positive over the past day.
JOHANNESBURG – Three hundred and seventy-seven more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - take the national tally to 65,972.
On the vaccine front, 4 869 759 jabs have been administered so far.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 982 122 with a recovery rate of 88.0%
