Ramaphosa backtracks on 'ethnic mobilisation' comment while visiting KZN

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has backtracked on his initial statement that the riots, violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were sparked by “ethnic mobilisation”.

During his address on Sunday evening, the president offered no evidence to back up his initial statement, but told the nation that this must be condemned by all citizens.

“It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation. This must be condemned by all South Africans at all costs as we are a nation committed to non-racialism and non-tribalism that is underpinned by the diversity and unity of all the people of South Africa, whatever their language, culture, religious beliefs and race,” said Ramaphosa at the time.

However on Friday, during an oversight visit to KwaMashu, in Durban, he said he and government realised this was not the case: "There were suggestions that some instigators were using terms that were ethnic mobilisation. They were using terms such as "leli Venda leli" meaning me... With all our leaders, we came to the conclusion that this was not ethnic mobilisation at all."

Ramaphosa was in the province following days of unrest, which kicked off as part of a free former President Jacob Zuma campaign.

