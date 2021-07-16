N3 toll route fully reopened between KZN and Gauteng

This route has been closed for almost a week since the unrest started on Friday last week in these two provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession has on Friday confirmed that law enforcement authorities have fully reopened the N3 toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

Road users are warned, however, to expect high traffic volumes and possible delays.

“It is vitally important to proceed with extreme caution and to stay alert at all times. Obtain traffic information, report problems and get emergency assistance from the 24-hour N3 Helpline 0800 63 43 57 or by following @N3Route on Twitter,” the statement read.