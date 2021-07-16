Mbalula, WC govt meet with taxi industry to help resolve ongoing violence

In the latest incident, three people were killed, and a five-month-old baby was wounded in Khayelitsha on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Western Cape government officials are meeting with the taxi industry to find a solution to recent taxi violence.

There's been a taxi related incident almost every day this week that's left people wounded or killed.

The taxi war between Cata and Codeta has been a deadly one and has continued in spite of the two sides signing a peace pledge last week.

This week saw at least nine people killed and several wounded in various parts of Cape Town.

Now Mbalula is wading in, saying before Friday’s meeting kicked off that he was here to reinforce peace initiatives.

“We are here to work with everybody to find a solution because people are dying, we are losing lives and we need profit to survive but the profit cannot be at the expense of the dead.”

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that three people were arrested on Thursday following a Khayelitsha shooting.

However, it is still being investigated whether it’s linked to taxi feuds.

“Yesterday, the police arrested three suspects with warm pistols. Those three suspects and pistols will be taken for testing and we have asked the prosecuting authority to very strongly to start prosecuting people,” Fritz added.

