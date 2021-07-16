Makhura: We need to go back to drawing board to improve national security

TEMBISA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said that the country’s national security had been tested by the violent riots this week and now it was time for government to get back to the drawing board.

Makhura was reflecting on the lessons government could draw from the lawlessness that gripped parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Makhura said that one of the areas government had been reassessing was the timeous implementation of programmes meant to empower marginalised people so that they were not vulnerable to manipulation by “political syndicates”.

However, the most critical area was security with Makhura saying that the province had been briefing national government about how to protect factories.

“We haven’t had factories targeted but we are on full alert because we are looking at the patterns from what has happened. We don’t want to underestimate that it will not happen.”

The premier said that government should also ensure that everyone had a stake in the economy and after the riots, the Gauteng government would be reviewing the newly published Township Economic Development Bill.

