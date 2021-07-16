Law enforcement homing in on instigators of riots, looting, MPs told

Twelve individuals have been identified by authorities as the people who caused the spark that ignited the wildfire.

CAPE TOWN - As the country continues to count the costs of the catastrophic unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the past week, law enforcement is placing its focus on the instigators or so-called ringleaders.

Law enforcement promised this week to find those responsible for driving the violence, especially those behind the initial action.

They've already arrested one of the alleged instigators and on Friday morning the SAPS' Major-General Leon Rabie told MPs they were zeroing on some of the others.

"Three have been prioritised by DPCI and they are currently busy with the processes."

Rabie said that in the case of the three, investigation teams had been hard at work gathering the necessary affidavits and that they were ready to proceed quickly.

"The chief magistrate in Durban was on standby to issue warrants of arrest, should that be necessary."

On Thursday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni confirmed that police had arrested one of 12 alleged instigators but both government and the Hawks were refusing to identify that individual just yet.

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said that in the meantime they needed to determine whether there was sufficient evidence against the alleged instigators.

"We are working closely with the prosecutors and they are guiding whether the available information is sufficient to be able to confront the individuals that we are focusing on."

