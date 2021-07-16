KZN riots and looting impacting on premature babies in need of breast milk

Non-profit organisation Ithembalethu has put out a desperate plea to breastfeeding KwaZulu-Natal mothers to assist babies in hospital that did not have access to donor breast milk.

JOHANNESBURG - As KwaZulu-Natal continues to feel the devastating impact of days of unrest with food, medicine and fuel shortages, the situation has become desperate not only for many families but also premature babies in hospital.

Some citizens have started food drive initiatives, while some people have travelled to deliver groceries to their loved ones.

Ithembalethu said that the desperate situation in KwaZulu-Natal had not spared babies in high care who needed milk supply.

The organisation's Anni Ardé said that in some instances, moms who left hospitals to go home had been unable to come back to their babies due to major routes being blocked off.

“There are babies in hospital without getting their mother’s breasts milk.”

Ordinary South Africans have embarked on initiatives to transport necessities to those in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of them was Suheena Ayrga from the Hindu Insights Organisations in Johannesburg who said that people had been dropping off food items at various points across Joburg which would be transported via airplane to Durban on Monday.

