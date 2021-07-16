Go

India, Pakistan drawn in same group at T20 Cricket World Cup: ICC

Champions West Indies, meanwhile, have been pooled with former winners England, Australia and South Africa in the tournament which is set to take place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November.

Pakistan vs India during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final. Picture: Twitter.
52 minutes ago

PARIS - Cricket rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group at this year's T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.

