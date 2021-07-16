Health experts concerned unrest could impact tracking of COVID-19 third wave

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that in some communities, people might be too scared to leave their homes to get tested while others were not able to access roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Health experts are concerned that the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng could have an impact on tracking the COVID-19 third wave accurately over the next few days.

The vaccine programme has also hit a snag in parts of these provinces.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) was also concerned because vaccines had to be re-routed to other provinces, while officials waited for calm to be restored in KwaZulu-Natal.

