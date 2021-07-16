Fears some KZN schools may not re-open after 32 schools vandalised

Naptosa said it had received advice from the Education Department to guard schools that needed food supply for children's feeding scheme programmes.

JOHNANNESBURG - While schools remain closed until at least 26 July, parents in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal are worried about whether children will be able to return to the classroom after 32 schools in the province were vandalised.

Teacher's union Naptosa said furniture had also been stolen

Spokesperson Basil Manuel said, “It seems to be random in terms of computers and photocopiers and things like that being stolen, even chairs.”

On 11 July President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that level 4 lockdown would be extended by a further two weeks, meaning that schools would remain closed until 26 July.

