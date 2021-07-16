Famly, friends remember Lesego Semenya's passion & accomplishments at funeral

Semenya succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning celebrity chef Lesego Semenya, popularly known as "Les da chef", has been described as a gentle giant who had future prospects in the culinary industry.

Semenya succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this week.

The 39-year-old was remembered at a funeral service in Johannesburg on Friday.

Edward Semenya said that his cousin was full of life.

"He lived his life like every day was a new day and he accomplished things - he followed his passion, he travelled the world, he attended all the stadiums, he watched all the live shows, he cooked all the food and that is what we'll miss."

WATCH: Family and friends remember chef Lesego Semenya at funeral

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.