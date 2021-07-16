Durban begins cleans up, tries to return to 'normal' after riots and looting

DURBAN - As violent incidents in KwaZulu-Natal dissipated and calm returned to some parts of the volatile province, residents were beginning major cleaning up operations to clear the streets of debris and kickstart the devastated economy.

For business leaders in the region, President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit on Friday was a sign of hope.

It came with the news that the N3 trade route to ensure the transport of goods and supplies into the region was now opened.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce said that they were working to rebuild the economy.

CEO Palesa Phili: "To make sure that as a matter of urgency, the security of supply of fuel and foods becomes effective immediately."

Some clinics across eThekwini will reopen for emergencies and those needing chronic medication.

Long queues formed at filling stations as the acute fuel shortage continued.

In Phoenix, where racial tensions have run high after clashes with black and Indian residents, it was time for a big clean-up.

Community leader Jared Southgate: "So that we can go back to the way things used to be, the way that we used to live, which was in peace and harmony and unity."

