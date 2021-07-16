Go

Dlodlo: There’s no evidence suggesting SSA members involved in riots & looting

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said that the unrest was planned over a period of time and also took advantage of people’s frustrations.

People stand near the looted and vandalised Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg, on 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said that there was no evidence suggesting that current members of the State Security Agency (SSA) were involved in the recent looting and destruction of property.

She joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday where he was assessing the damage.

Dlodlo said that the unrest was planned over a period of time and also took advantage of people’s frustrations.

She's dismissed suggestions that her agents had a hand in the chaos: “We have got men and women that work for this country to ensure that our citizens sleep at night and knowing very well we are gathering information to handover to law enforcement agencies and ensure that our people are protected.”

She's also clarified that they had no information to support claims of a coup attempt.

“I cannot make that reckless statement to reduce this to a coup or a non-coup.”

