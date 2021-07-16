CT co-ordinator appeals for donations to ease humanitarian crisis in KZN

Cape Town donations co-ordinator Jo Voster said that non-perishable goods could be donated at drop-off points in Claremont, Somerset West and Stellenbosch.

CAPE TOWN - Amid concerns of a looming humanitarian crisis in KwaZulu-Natal, some Capetonians are chipping in to help.

A Cape Town donations coordinator Jo Voster: "The response has been really incredible, we've been overwhelmed by the number of items received, boxes and boxes already packed up to be distributed on Monday. The non-perishable goods that we're looking for are pasta, flour, baby goods - nappies, baby formula - and there's been such a shortage in Durban - we're also looking for any canned meats."

She said that non-perishable goods could be donated at drop-off points in Claremont, Somerset West and Stellenbosch.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.