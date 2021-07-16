Cape taxi violence death toll on the rise

The deaths of two men and a woman killed in a shooting in Khayelitsha on Thursday brings the total number of taxi-related murders to almost 80 this year alone.

CAPE TOWN - At least six people have died this week alone as Cape Town's taxi war continues unabated.

This despite the signing of a peace pledge between rival taxi groups CATA and Codeta last week in which they publicly committed to safeguard commuters.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell's threatened to close taxi routes and ranks if deadly violence continued.

Another woman and a five-month-old baby were also wounded in Thursday's attack along Mew Way.

Earlier in the week, three more people were shot dead in separate attacks in Khayelitsha and Delft.

Within a matter of hours on Wednesday morning, gun attacks were reported in Mannenberg, in the Cape Town CBD and along the N2 highway, where three passengers were wounded.

A Metro Police officer was also shot and wounded in a taxi-related incident in the Sweet Home informal settlement in Philippi.

He was among a group of Metro Police and SAPS officials who chased after a group of suspects who had been shooting at taxis along Jake Gerwel Drive. Last week, eight taxi operators were killed.

