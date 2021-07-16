Busa looking to launch relief fund for those affected by recent anarchy

With Busa certain that the state-owned insurer SASRIA will not be able to foot the bill for all the insurance claims headed its way, the organisation said it was time to look elsewhere.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has confirmed that social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) are exploring establishing a disaster relief fund to assist those affected by the anarchy.

The organisation on Thursday said the country would have to make decisions that were not anticipated even a week ago to channel as much relief as needed.

Busa said the economic cost of the damage caused by the looting, damage to property and public disorder had been severe and it would take business owners a long time to get back on their feet.

With Busa certain that the state-owned insurer SASRIA will not be able to foot the bill for all the insurance claims headed its way, the organisation said it was time to look elsewhere.

“There is work that is now commencing on a disaster relief fund. Our concern is that unless it works at the pace that was utilised for the Solidarity Fund, which managed to get its funding and its systems up and running in two weeks, it's not going to be able to provide the intervention that is required immediately,” said Busa's vice president Martin Kingston.

The Nedlac partners are also considering extending the newly reinstated temporary employer-employee scheme, which provides workers affected by the pandemic with income while they can't be at work for the period of the adjusted level four.

WATCH: Looting in Gauteng's East Rand

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.