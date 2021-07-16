Axed WC head of detectives Vearey has security detail reinstated

The Western Cape High Court also ordered that the former head of detectives must continue to have protection whether he was successfully reinstated within the SAPS or not.

CAPE TOWN - Axed Western Cape head of detectives, Jeremy Vearey, has had his security detail reinstated with immediate effect.

The former high-ranking police officer had approached the Western Cape High Court with an urgent application challenging the removal of his security.

Vearey's security was withdrawn at the end of last month following his dismissal in May.

The Western Cape High Court ordered that Vearey be provided with two tactical response team police officers who were vetted and appraised with the security threats against him.

Where Vearey was required to attend court proceedings for the purpose of testifying - and for any necessary travel - four officers must be provided by prior arrangement.

The court further ordered that the former head of detectives must continue to have protection whether he was successfully reinstated within the SAPS or not.

Vearey was dismissed after he was found guilty of misconduct and bringing the SAPS into disrepute.

It related to comments made in posts on social media.

