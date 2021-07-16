35 to 49 age group sets COVID-19 vaccination registration record

The response from the 35 to 49 population group has been massive, setting a new record of registrations for COVID-19 vaccines in a 24-hour period.

JOHANNESBURG - There's some encouraging news on the COVID-19 on the vaccines front as one million people between the ages of 35 and 49 have already registered to receive their jabs.

The registration on government's Electronic Vaccination Data System opened for this cohort on Wednesday night, a few hours ahead of schedule.

The response from the 35 to 49 population group has been massive, setting a new record of registrations for COVID-19 vaccines in a 24-hour period.

This has come at a relief for the government, with the acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi excitedly tweeting this development on Thursday night.