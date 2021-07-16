Go

35 to 49 age group sets COVID-19 vaccination registration record

The response from the 35 to 49 population group has been massive, setting a new record of registrations for COVID-19 vaccines in a 24-hour period.

FILE: A vaccinator recording the details of a vaccine set to be given to a healthcare worker at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 17 February 2021. Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - There's some encouraging news on the COVID-19 on the vaccines front as one million people between the ages of 35 and 49 have already registered to receive their jabs.

The registration on government's Electronic Vaccination Data System opened for this cohort on Wednesday night, a few hours ahead of schedule.

This has come at a relief for the government, with the acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi excitedly tweeting this development on Thursday night.

Government has been battling to get those who are 60 years and older to register and get vaccinated in quickest time since May.

The original target was five million elderly people jabbed by the end of June but that proved too ambitious.

Those who are 35 years and older and registered will get vaccinated from 1 August, but some sites are accepting walk-ins.

