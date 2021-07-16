35 to 49 age group sets COVID-19 vaccination registration record
The response from the 35 to 49 population group has been massive, setting a new record of registrations for COVID-19 vaccines in a 24-hour period.
JOHANNESBURG - There's some encouraging news on the COVID-19 on the vaccines front as one million people between the ages of 35 and 49 have already registered to receive their jabs.
The registration on government's Electronic Vaccination Data System opened for this cohort on Wednesday night, a few hours ahead of schedule.
This has come at a relief for the government, with the acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi excitedly tweeting this development on Thursday night.
The National Group(35+Cohort), You breaking Record. We have 1 million registration in less than 24hrs #VaccinateToSaveSouthAfricaMmamoloko Nkhensani Kubayi (@mmkubayi) July 15, 2021
Government has been battling to get those who are 60 years and older to register and get vaccinated in quickest time since May.
The original target was five million elderly people jabbed by the end of June but that proved too ambitious.
Those who are 35 years and older and registered will get vaccinated from 1 August, but some sites are accepting walk-ins.
Are you 35 years and older? Its your time to register on the Electronic Vaccination System (EVDS) in order for you to be vaccinated. To register, you can use any of the options provided #35to49 #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/H0R0yhlpo3Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 15, 2021
