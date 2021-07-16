2 CT officers arrested for replacing suspect with random person

The officers are charged with defeating the administration of justice and kidnapping.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town police officers have been arrested for allegedly replacing a suspect with a random person.

The officers were charged with defeating the administration of justice and kidnapping.

The original suspect was arrested for housebreaking and theft and was detained at the Maitland Police Station at the end of May.

The original suspect managed to escape when he was taken to Somerset Hospital for medical care.

After failing to track him down, the two officers arrested another man from the street and booked him in at the police station to take on the identity of the escaped suspect.

SAPS spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, said that the next day a detective realised the arrested person did not fit the description of the original suspect.

“The matter was referred to the anti-corruption unit for investigation. Upon the investigation, it was decided by the public prosecution to charge the members.”

