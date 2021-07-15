KZN Premier Zikalala apologises for hitting looter near Durban warehouse KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that he regretted the level of force used on the man, who was attempting to make off with goods that had been stolen from a nearby warehouse. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala

KZN riots JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has apologised for kicking and hitting a looter on Wednesday in Durban. Footage of the incident was recorded live on Newzroom Afrika as he and provincial government officials were visiting the worst affected areas in the city as part of assessing the damage caused by the riots and looting on the ground. pic.twitter.com/kwuu2bvSXX Monde Sibisi (@MondeTSibisi) July 14, 2021

Some condemned the act, while others expressed frustration and said that it was necessary in light of how bad things had become in the province.

Zikalala said that he regretted the level of force used on the man, who was attempting to make off with goods that had been stolen from a nearby warehouse.

He added that while the action of apprehending a looter was justified, the manner in which this was done was deeply regrettable

Zikala said that he believed that public violence had no place in society and in the same spirit, those who committed acts of destruction did not share in the values of our nation.

