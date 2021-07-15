Winde assures WC residents that authorities on high alert to deal with unrest

'So far, so good. We have maximum mobilisation and absolute high alert vigilance and it’s across the province,' Western Cape Premier Alan Winde told a media briefing on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that apart from sporadic incidents of crime, the overall situation in the province had been calm.

Protests erupted in Capricorn Park on Wednesday night, two buses were torched at the Blackheath Golden Arrow Bus depot and officials received reports that a bus was stoned.

Winde added that there was a flare-up in Beaufort West that was very quickly quelled: “So far, so good. We have maximum mobilisation and absolute high alert vigilance and it’s across the province.”

The premier has also raised concern over ongoing taxi violence.

Three taxi-related shootings occurred on the N2 highway in Manenberg and the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday.

On Monday, three people were killed and four were wounded in Khayelitsha and Delft.

Just last week, eight taxi operators were shot dead in various parts of Cape Town.

Winde said: “In the middle of all of this, the taxi violence is not helping us. At the moment, it’s going to spark pandemonium. At the moment, it seems the Mbekweni taxi route is not operational and there is limited movement in Khayelitsha.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier stressed that government, the SAPS and other security services were working hard to ensure law and order is maintained in the province.

He said that businesses had been hit hard and that many jobs had already been lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions and added it wa critical that at this time everything possible was done to ensure that businesses could continue operating so that jobs could be saved and the economy could start recovering.

Maynier said that he'd been in direct contact with industry representatives like the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and business owners and would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“SAPS and other law enforcement are closely liaising with shopping centres and have increased their visible policing at shopping centres and distribution centres throughout the Western Cape,” he said.

Maynier has also called on residents to refrain from sharing fake news that may lead to unnecessary panic.

“I would like to assure business owners that we will do everything we can to prevent any potential public unrest that will result in any looting and damage to business and public property through active visible law enforcement efforts in the Western Cape.”

