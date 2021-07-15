Kodwa: We had intelligence of plot for domestic instability before Zuma's arrest

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said that they had established that instigators were planning to first target the 'distribution and supply' of water, fuel and airports to cut off resources to communities.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa said that they had received intelligence information even before former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment about a "big plot" for domestic instability and popular revolt with right-wing elements at play.

Kodwa said that they had established that instigators were planning to first target the "distribution and supply" of water, fuel and airports to cut off resources to communities.

The deputy minister said that the second part of the plan from criminal organisers was to encourage communities to rise up with "popular revolt", with most who were looting not even understanding that there was a bigger plan at play.

“The plan was just to destroy everything else, there must be agitation and remove this government,” said the deputy minister.

Kodwa spoke of a master plan, painting a picture of a force aimed to destabilise the government run by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who he said had been tackling corruption.

“To an extent, they wanted to destabilise the country and they also planned what is called in a right-wing language, a lone wolf must start racial tension and racial war in South Africa,” he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there were between 10 to 12 instigators who they hoped to arrest, but Kodwa said that there were more people organising the plot.

“We are looking for masterminds, we didn’t get a list of masterminds. But we are told law enforcement are beginning to knock on their doors and will ensure arrests and you will know about them soon," Minister Kodwa said.

Kodwa conceded that the deployment of 2,500 soldiers in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was not nearly enough but vowed that government was on top of the security situation in the country.

He said that they would continue to stop any attempts to destabilise the state's security.

