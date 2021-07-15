'We are much better than this': Zulu king joins chorus of calls for peace

King MisuZulu kaZwelithini said the looting and destruction of property will come back to hurt communities. He's appealed to rioters to end the mayhem and for peace to be restored.

CAPE TOWN - AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has implored mobs of rioters in KwaZulu-Natal to not allow politics to taint the dignity of the Zulu nation.

The monarch made the call on Wednesday in an effort quell the rampant destruction in that province and Gauteng.

King MisuZulu said the looting and destruction of property would come back to hurt communities.

He's appealed to rioters to end the mayhem and for peace to be restored.

“I therefore appeal to the Zulu nation to withdraw from the participation of the destruction of our country - South Africa. I appeal for calm, for peace to be restored," said the Zulu king.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, but the amaZulu king said his subjects should not be caught up in politics.

“I call on our people to lead by example. Let us not allow politics to taint the dignity of our nation to be led to destruction. We are much better than this,” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.