WC health officials warn COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing

CAPE TOWN - Health officials said that there was an acceleration in COVID-19 cases, with the Western Cape moving closer to its third wave peak.

Hospital admissions were continuing to rise.

Provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that COVID-19 cases continued to increase and that they were seeing an average of 2,335 new diagnoses each day.

He said that at the peak of the second wave, there were 3,060 cases per day.

“In terms of our first, second and third wave that we are truly entering a period that’s accelerating towards a peak of a third wave.”

Hospital admissions were increasing with an average of 280 a day and deaths were also on the increase, with 60 deaths each day.

Cloete said that there were many household clusters: “There are now also clusters in some old age homes in the West Coast and there also clusters on farms. So, these are the patterns that we are seeing across the entire province.”

He said that the third wave appeared slower than the second wave, but this could be due to earlier testing restrictions and data delays.

