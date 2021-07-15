WATCH LIVE: Ntshavheni updates media on govt's response to riots, looting
Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is updating the media on the latest developments regarding government's response to the riots and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
