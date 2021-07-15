Vaccine registration opens for people aged 35 to 49

More than four million COVID-19 vaccine shots have so far been administered in the country, with government setting a target of close to 12 million people to vaccinate in this age-group.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 vaccine registration for people 35 to 49-years-old has opened on Thursday.

The National Department of Health said inoculations for this section would be administered from 1 August.

More than four million COVID-19 vaccine shots have so far been administered in the country.

Government has set a target of close to 12 million people to vaccinate in this age-group. The department's deputy director general Dr Nicholas Crisp said the Electronic Vaccine Data System was ready to receive this section's registrations.

“The same way as everybody else has done so far, by going onto one of the portals and registering their ID number and entering the medical aid details and all the other questions that are asked on the registration,” he said.

Crisp said due to security concerns for staff and the public, the vaccination programme had to be temporarily paused in areas where riots were playing out.

“That will have to remain suspended, but in the rest of the country, it's full steam ahead. Public and private sectors have geared up their vaccinations, they want more, they're ready to vaccinate people,” Crisp said.

Officials have urged would-be vaccine recipients to make way for older people, still waiting in the queue for their jab.

