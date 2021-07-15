Tiger Brands temporarily suspends bakery operations in KZN due to riots

The company said that it was assessing the extent of the damage to its property and infrastructure, with the bulk of the damage suffered mostly at its rice, snacks and bread operations.

JOHANNESBURG - One of South Africa's biggest food production companies, Tiger Brands, has temporarily suspended operations in KwaZulu-Natal.

The manufacturer has reported losses of about R150 million of its stock in the looting and vandalism.

In a statement, it said that bakery operations and the distribution of bread had been suspended in KwaZulu-Natal, while deliveries of bread in Gauteng have been affected by challenges in accessing certain areas, as well as the closure of customer stores.

