Sugar cane industry reeling after massive losses due to KZN violence

CAPE TOWN - The South African Canegrowers Association has called on government to declare a state of emergency as violence and destruction escalates in cane growing areas.

The association on Wednesday said KwaZulu-Natal was not only ground zero for the violent riots, but also the heart of South Africa's sugar industry.

It said the violence and destruction came in the middle of harvesting season and caused irrecoverable losses to cane growers and workers.

Damage to the sector has been put at 353,000 tonnes of sugarcane, that's been lost to arson attacks.

This equates to a revenue loss of more than R200 million. The association said villas had been equally devastated and all sugar mills in KwaZulu-Natal had been forced to cease operations.

