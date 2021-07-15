South Africans are now prohibited from buying fuel in portable containers

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had implemented the regulations prohibiting the sale and dispensing of petrol and diesel into containers in the interest of public safety as the riots continue.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has enforced a law prohibiting South Africans from purchasing petroleum products in portable containers.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced this on Wednesday when she was giving an update on the continuing violence and looting gripping parts of the country.

The department has discouraged members of the public from panic buying and hoarding fuel, saying it would exacerbate current challenges.

READ:

- Fuel, bread in short supply in eThekwini as long-term impact of riots hit home

- Fuel shortage forecast for KZN and Gauteng as suppliers halt operations

- SA Petroleum Industry Association allays fears of fuel shortages

On Wednesday night, the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) confirmed that fuel stocks are stable in the country following the disruptions caused by the riots this week.

The department said it had implemented the regulations prohibiting the sale and dispensing of petrol and diesel into containers in the interest of public safety as the riots continue.

Minister Gwede Mantashe has guaranteed South Africans that there are sufficient fuel products, and the government is working to secure the movement of all petroleum products.

This is despite the temporary closure of the Sapref refinery in Durban, which Mantashe acknowledges will have ripple effects across the national supply chain.

The department met with Sapia this week and the Mining Council of South Africa as government turns to stakeholders including businesses to strengthen partnerships.

According to the agreements reached at the meeting, Sapia will closely monitor the status of the fuel supply chain and advise the department of the mitigation steps taken that could have an impact on the nation.

Meanwhile, the mining council guaranteed the government that despite the ongoing riots – the industry will be able to fulfil its contractual obligations.