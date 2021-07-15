South Africa beat British and Irish Lions 17-13

South Africa ‘A’ ran in two tries to hand the lions their first defeat of the tour of South Africa led by stand in captain Lukhanyo Am.

JOHANNESBURG - The “A” team gave the British and Irish Lions a warm Cape Town welcome with a 17-13 victory on Wednesday evening.

Despite numerous positive COVID-19 cases in the team over the past two weeks and having to be in isolation for the past seven days, South Africa managed to put in a physical performance, going into halftime with a 17-3 lead.

Thanks to tries from Sbu Nkosi and Am – and teammates Willie le Roux and Cheslin Kolbe the architects of those tries.

The hosts challenged the Lions at the breakdown with the forwards putting in a big shift.

The visitors took advantage of South Africa’s two yellow cards - Marco van Staden and Faf de Klerk - early in the second half with a try from Wyn Jones and two penalty kicks from Owen Farrell, who was named in the team right before kick-off in place of Dan Biggar.

The experienced Morne Steyn missed a penalty and an attempted drop goal as the South Africans failed to score in the final half of the game.

Kolbe was named Man of the Match.

