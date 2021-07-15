Soldiers brought in to guard clean-up operations along N3 toll route

The 200-kilometre-long road connecting the inland with KwaZulu-Natal has been forced shut due to the instability in the area over the past few days, which led the N3 Toll Concession to remove staff and cashiers from the plazas for safety reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been brought in to guard as clean-up operations are under way along the N3 toll route from Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal to Harrismith in the Free State.

The 200-kilometre-long road connecting the inland with KwaZulu-Natal has been forced shut due to the instability in the area over the past few days, which led the N3 Toll Concession to remove staff and cashiers from the plazas for safety reasons.

This mammoth clean-up and repair operation is now under way, but was taking place with the help of soldiers to ensure the safety of those tasked to do the work.

First, any debris would have to be removed from the road but there also needed to be assurances that there was stability in the nearby communities situated along the route to ensure that violence did not flare up again.

Only then could repair work be done and it was not yet clear when some lanes would be reopened.

This N3 road is key to the transportation of fuel and food supplies.

