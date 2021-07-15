Slow return to normal: Some JHB malls begin to open doors in aftermath of riots

In Soweto, those that were looted have also been cleaning up.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg shopping malls that survived the looting earlier this week were slowly returning to their normal traffic.

In Soweto, those that were looted were also cleaning up.

From Southgate to Sandton City, major retailers and small businesses have also opened their doors.

Southgate Mall just outside Soweto has opened a few gates, seemingly to ensure that security was not overwhelmed.

While this delayed traffic going in and out, shoppers were not deterred.

At Killarney Mall, small businesses like dry cleaners and florists also had the confidence to open up.

Major supermarkets at Rosebank Mall and Sandton City had long queues of shoppers waiting to go in as stores still observed COVID-19 protocols to sanitise and distance.

But there were equally long queues of those who had bought mostly essential goods waiting to pay.

Shelves appeared to have been restocked compared to Wednesday when some supermarkets had run out of perishables like meat and bread.

