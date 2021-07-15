Sama asks Health Dept to boost security at all medical facilities after unrest

Health services have been affected and medical facilities have come under even more strain due to a sharp rise in trauma cases stemming from the violence.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that it was working to ensure that the necessary support was provided to healthcare workers caught up in the anarchy sweeping parts of the country.

The association said it has asked the national and provincial health departments to boost security at all medical facilities.

It was also in talks with a number of organisations to ensure that food, medicines and fuel supplies to hospitals were not compromised.

But with parts of the N3 highway, one of the country's busiest road freight arteries, closed, the organisation feared that supply issues would arise.

Association officials met with the South African Petroleum Industry Association which had agreed to prioritise fuel sales to healthcare workers.

Health services have been affected by the mayhem.

COVID-19 vaccination sites in volatile areas have had to be shut, posing another setback to the inoculation campaign.

