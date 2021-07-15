SA records 453 more COVID deaths and 17,489 new cases

Overall, 65,595 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic reached South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – COVID-19 related deaths have increased by 453 in the last 24 hours.

And 17,489 new infections were recorded in the last reporting cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 2 236 805 so far.

The country's recovery rate is at 88.1%.