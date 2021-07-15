SA records 453 more COVID deaths and 17,489 new cases
Overall, 65,595 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic reached South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – COVID-19 related deaths have increased by 453 in the last 24 hours.
And 17,489 new infections were recorded in the last reporting cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 2 236 805 so far.
The country's recovery rate is at 88.1%.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 236 805 with 17 489 new cases reported. Today 453 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 65 595 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 970 516 with a recovery rate of 88.1% pic.twitter.com/aR4vx6Nu67Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 14, 2021
