Go

SA records 453 more COVID deaths and 17,489 new cases

Overall, 65,595 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic reached South Africa.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – COVID-19 related deaths have increased by 453 in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 65,595 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic reached South Africa.

And 17,489 new infections were recorded in the last reporting cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 2 236 805 so far.

The country's recovery rate is at 88.1%.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA