SA Petroleum Industry Association allays fears of fuel shortages
The South African Petroleum Industry Association cautioned the public about the dangers of looting fuel from retail service stations as this poses a serious safety risk.
JOHANNESBURG - As motorists rush to the pumps to panic buy fuel, the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) on Wednesday said the availability of petrol and other related products in the country was stable.
This follows this week’s announcement by the country’s biggest oil refinery, Sapref, that it was temporarily shutting down due to the looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
READ MORE: Fuel, bread in short supply in eThekwini as long-term impact of riots hit home
The association said while an impact assessment of the anarchy in Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga had shown that there was nothing to worry about as yet, it was engaged the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to ensure adequate supply to the market was maintained.
However, the organisation confirmed that some facilities in the three provinces have been temporarily suspended until the situation improves.
Some companies in Durban and parts of Soweto have also shut their doors after confirmation that several service station sites were set alight and damaged.
Sapia cautioned the public about the dangers of looting fuel from retail service stations as this poses a serious safety risk.
The association represents the collective interests of the SA petroleum industry.
These ladies say they have been stuck in the queue for over 2 hours. They say will be in trouble if fuel runs out before they get a chance to refuel. @NkoRaphael #ShutdownSA #SaveSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/5D2TdVYFTQEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
WATCH: Some locals who spent the night guarding the garage from being looted are at pains, explaining to other commuters that they reached an agreement with the owners of the petrol station that petrol will not be sold to people using containers for safety concerns. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/1DUHpkUmYiEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021
Thabi Mtshali feels disappointed after not being allowed to purchase fuel using a container. Workers here say they have been given strict instructions not to sell to anyone using fuel containers amid fears of petrol being used during the looting. @NkoRaphael #SaveSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/AO50HTsFxYEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2021