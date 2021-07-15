SA Petroleum Industry Association allays fears of fuel shortages

The South African Petroleum Industry Association cautioned the public about the dangers of looting fuel from retail service stations as this poses a serious safety risk.

JOHANNESBURG - As motorists rush to the pumps to panic buy fuel, the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) on Wednesday said the availability of petrol and other related products in the country was stable.

This follows this week’s announcement by the country’s biggest oil refinery, Sapref, that it was temporarily shutting down due to the looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The association said while an impact assessment of the anarchy in Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga had shown that there was nothing to worry about as yet, it was engaged the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to ensure adequate supply to the market was maintained.

However, the organisation confirmed that some facilities in the three provinces have been temporarily suspended until the situation improves.

Some companies in Durban and parts of Soweto have also shut their doors after confirmation that several service station sites were set alight and damaged.

The association represents the collective interests of the SA petroleum industry.