Riots, looting were not just about Zuma's incarceration - Defend our Democracy

The Defend our Democracy campaign led by African National Congress (ANC) veterans and business leaders said that there was more to the unrest than met the eye and ordinary poor people were used as a smokescreen.

CAPE TOWN - The Defend our Democracy campaign and its leaders said that the recent unrest and looting were not just about former President Jacob Zuma’s incarceration.

The organisation said that beneficiaries of corruption played their ultimate card when they initiated the social unrest.

The Defend our Democracy campaign led by African National Congress (ANC) veterans and business leaders held a media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Former anti-apartheid activist Murphy Morobe said that South Africa found itself at a critical moment and unless something was done, the country would be auctioned off.

He said that there was more to the unrest than met the eye and ordinary poor people were used as a smokescreen.

“Ordinary people are being used as a smokescreen and I think some of the participants will speak to the experience and how this point is more than just about getting Zuma out of jail, it’s more than the issue of poverty, which we know about.”

Dr Sydney Mufamadi, who chaired the review panel which recommended an overarching overhaul of the intelligence and security services, said that the current upheaval had its origins in Nkandla.

“That experiment was an attempt to turn Nkandla into a laboratory for anti-constitutional activism.”

Philipp Taaibosch of taxi association Santaco also joined the discussion and thanked the taxi industry for helping the country.

WATCH: Violence in SA update: 1 out of 12 suspected instigators arrested

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.