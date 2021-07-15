Preliminary probe finds arson not cause of fire that gutted 2 buses - GABS

Fire crews were deployed to the Blackheath Golden Arrow bus depot shortly before 5AM, where they found two vehicles engulfed in flames.

CAPE TOWN - The Golden Arrow Bus Service said that preliminary investigations into a fire that gutted two of its buses early on Thursday morning did not point to arson.

Metro Police officers were also deployed and upon investigation found no signs of suspicious activity in or around the facility.

Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, said that no injuries were reported.

"A forensic investigator will be conducting an in-depth investigation to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire, which started on one bus and spread to another."

Golden Arrow has urged residents to refrain from spreading fake news.

"We would like to ask the public to please refrain from spreading fake news from unverified sources. This causes panic and can lead to actual incidents of vandalism as seen in other provinces. Now more than ever we need to get people to work and to vaccine appointments."

