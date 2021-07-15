Police recover boxes of live ammunition in Durban as looting continues

The city also saw fresh incidents of looting on Wednesday, including in Phoenix, after which Police Minister Bheki Cele made his way there to assess the scale of the destruction.

JOHANNESBURG/DURBAN - Police say they have recovered boxes packed with live ammunition looted by criminals in Durban on Wednesday night.

The city also saw fresh incidents of looting on Wednesday, including in Phoenix, after which Police Minister Bheki Cele made his way there to assess the scale of the destruction.

Police have confirmed 15 people have been murdered in Phoenix in less than a week.

Police seized 10,000 rounds of ammunition in Mobeni, Durban.

Cele said the motivation for this was no longer just hunger.

“This thing of hungry people looting for food… this is food. So if you’re hungry, you cannot eat this, we’re dealing with something much bigger here.”

Meanwhile, soldiers have now been deployed to the N3 toll route where the highway remains closed for now between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Harrismith in the Free State.

This route - one of the busiest highways for transportation of fuel and food to the inland - has been forced shut due to the violence and mass looting since last week.

Plans are now under way to prepare for the N3 toll route to be re-opened and to ensure it is safe to do so.

However, clean-up and repairs first need to happen urgently before motorists and trucks will be able to use it.

N3 Toll Concession’s Thania Dhoogra said: “Clean up and recovery will commence and as soon as thereafter, the road will be reopened to traffic. We appeal to motorists, for their own safety and security, to please avoid the area until this section of the road has been reopened.”

