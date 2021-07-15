Persistent Cape taxi violence may result in route closures - MEC Mitchell

MEC Daylin Mitchell said they met with CATA on Wednesday, and would continue engaging on Thursday with Codeta.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said he wouldn't hesitate in closing routes and taxi ranks if deadly violence continued.

Seventy-six people have died in taxi shootings in the province since the start of this year, the bulk of them in Cape Town.

On Wednesday morning, three people were wounded in separate attacks on the N2 and in Mannenberg. There was also a shooting at the Cape Town station deck.

A Metro Police officer was also shot and wounded in a taxi-related incident in the Sweet Home informal settlement in Philippi.

This officer was among a group of Metro Police and SAPS officers who chased after a group of suspects who had been shooting at taxis along Jake Gerwel Drive.

MEC Mitchell said they met with CATA on Wednesday, and would continue engaging on Thursday with Codeta.

“As a department, we've always said that we will try and facilitate and mediate and get a mediator on standby to ensure that we bring some sort of stability. So, talks are currently happening,” he said.

The MEC engaged with both associations last week after taxi operators were killed. Following that meeting, a peace pledge was signed.

“From Friday, I will then apply my mind and if this violence continues, I will not hesitate to invoke my powers in order to ensure that the commuters of this city and province and the legal taxi operators are safe,” Mitchell said.

