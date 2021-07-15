Operation Rebuild SA: Gauteng residents lend hand to help clean up after looters

In Alexandra, residents have volunteered to spend the day sweeping streets and clearing out debris left by rolling waves of looting.

JOHANNESBURG - Across Gauteng, residents were showing up in a show of force, to clean up malls and streets.

“We started a group from Rebuild South Africa. We said we wanted to rebuild South Africa and shine a positive light on our country and show that it’s not all gone,” one resident said.

“I think it’s people coming out and using their own resources and time. It shows that people still care about other people, people still care about South Africa,” another resident said.

Government ministers, who were this week criticised for their absence and relative silence, were also showing their faces.

Environment Minister Barabara Creesey joined community members in Diepkloof.

She said: “The less we get shopping centres functional again, the more problems we are going to have with food supply and other supplies. And I think that many community members who have stayed up guarding these centres want to make sure that very soon they will be operational again.”

