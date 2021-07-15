Ntshavheni: SANDF, SAPS deployed in Phoenix after reports of racial conflict

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni also warned that communities must not take the law into their own hands.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police had been deployed in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal after reports of racial tensions.

She warned communities must not take the law into their own hands: “Government would like to caution the public that, although persons are entitled to protect their property and lives, this must be done in a manner that everyone’s right to life is protected as provided for in our Constitution.”

She's urged residents to work with police: “Your work and efforts in protecting your properties and communities must be done through the community policing forums as they work within the established SAPS frameworks.”

The minister said that they were working to get the transportation of goods going once again.

“Ministers in the economic and infrastructure cluster have been working with industries to ensure the restoration of supply chains, movements of goods and the restoration of ports operations. The NatJOINTS is working tirelessly to ensure the reopening of ports of entry to ensure the movements of goods.”

